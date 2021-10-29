Tiger King One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Tiger King has a market cap of $90.26 million and $2.36 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.