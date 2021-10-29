Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

