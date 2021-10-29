Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
