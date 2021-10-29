Todd Waltz Sells 26,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 26,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $517,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMTX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

