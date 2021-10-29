Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 1,346.3% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,995,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical stock opened at 0.04 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

