Tokes (TKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

