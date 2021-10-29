Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

TPZ opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.05. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.07 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

