Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 3%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.51. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.