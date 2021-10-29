TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

