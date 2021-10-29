Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

