TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 25,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. TPT Global Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc is a holding company, which provides telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: TPT SpeedConnect, Blue Collar, TPD MedTeh and QuickLABS, and Corporate and Other.

