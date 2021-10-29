TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 8,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.