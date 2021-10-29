Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Shares of TRATF remained flat at $$25.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31. Traton has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRATF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Traton has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

