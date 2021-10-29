Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

