TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.