Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE TV traded down C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$227.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

