Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $6,825,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,804,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $7,313,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

