Tribe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.86 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $406.24 million and $11.86 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

