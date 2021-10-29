Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

