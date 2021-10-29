Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOLWF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

