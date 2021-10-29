TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

