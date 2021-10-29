TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

