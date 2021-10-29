Triton International Limited (TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 23rd

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Triton International has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

