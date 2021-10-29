Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

