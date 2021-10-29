Truist Securiti Comments on Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BDN stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,234,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.