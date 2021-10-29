Truist Securiti Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $755.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.