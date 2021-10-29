Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.79 on Friday. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

