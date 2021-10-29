Truist Securities Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 173.7% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

