Truist Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.
Hasbro stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.