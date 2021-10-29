Truist Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

