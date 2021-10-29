Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Down to $33.53

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $32.10. Trustmark shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trustmark by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trustmark by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

