TTC Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

