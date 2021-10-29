Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Globant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.77. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

