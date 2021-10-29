Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 37,554 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1,256.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 141,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

