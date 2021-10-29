Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 111,241 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.89 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

