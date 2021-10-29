Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$8.00 target price from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,107. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 119.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

