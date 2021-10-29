Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.92. 2,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 718,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

