Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $288.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

