Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading 22.2% Higher

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 7,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.