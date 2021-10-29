Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Twitter in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twitter by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

