TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.