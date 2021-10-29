Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $529.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $536.86 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $543.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.