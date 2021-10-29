Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $838,549.44 and $13,690.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

