U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 102,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

