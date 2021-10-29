Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. 207,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,832,059. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

