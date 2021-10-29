Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

