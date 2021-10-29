UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 469,673 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,892,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of General Motors worth $348,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,369,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

