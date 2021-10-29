UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $486,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $4,717,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,626. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

