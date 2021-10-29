UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $528,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

AMD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 386,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,633,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

