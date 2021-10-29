UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Lam Research worth $403,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $562.22. 9,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $338.27 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.