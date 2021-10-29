UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €51.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABI. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

