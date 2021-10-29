UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.28 and a 200-day moving average of €67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

